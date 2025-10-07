 Skip to main content
Partners& buys Midlands broker

Deal

Partners& has snapped up family run Nottingham-based commercial broker Pargeter & Associates.

The team of five, led by Nick Pargeter, has been providing commercial insurance advice to businesses in Nottinghamshire and across the UK for 40 years.

They will stay within the business and become part of the wider Partners& commercial team, the buyer confirmed noting it both enhances its presence in Nottingham and builds its haulage and logistics expertise.

The deal was first uncovered by MarshBerry. Filings at Companies House show Partners& acquired Citytypes, which trades as Pargeter &

