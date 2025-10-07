Interview: John Page, CEO of DR&P Group on the journey from £3m to £32m Ebitda and the vision for £55m

“We’ve never positioned ourselves as a consolidator. We’re really keen to be the brokers’ broker,” DR&P group CEO John Page tells Insurance Age.

The business was snapped up by BMS Group in December last year after the deal had been announced in July 2024.

The sale saw European mid-market private equity house Inflexion exit having invested in Southport-headquartered DR&P in 2021.

Under Inflexion’s ownership DR&P actually struck 14 deals, but far from all of these were captured by the press.

Avoiding the tag ‘consolidator’ has been a consistent approach. The theory, rather than shouting about deals, has been to tell people: “We would invest