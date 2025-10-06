Jensten confirms £2m GWP broker buy

Jensten has bought commercial broker Martin Insurance Services in Kent.

The deal, first revealed by MarshBerry, brings £2m of gross written premium, including a specialism in property owners business, to Jensten.

It also adds a new location in Rochester, further expanding Jensten’s footprint in the London and South East region.

Jensten confirmed that owner and founder Ian Martin will remain with the business, as will his staff.

According to filings at Companies House, the purchase went through on 1 August.

Organic growth to continue

Last month, global private investment