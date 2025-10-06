Peach Q&A: White and Bendelow

Insurance Age caught up with Peach’s CEO, Russell White, and director of commercial, Ryan Bendelow, to find out what comes next from the niche commercial insurer that is hungry for broker business.

Peach, a trading style of NPA Insurance (NPAI), launched in 2020, moved down the delegated authority route in 2023, aiming to grow with brokers, and rebranded last year.

What we look to do is to shape our products in your vision. The term we use internally is ‘underwrite the underwriter’.Ryan Bendelow

So far this year, it has teamed up with Alan Boswell on a complementary therapy scheme, extended its backing for Starpeak’s hairdressing insurance offering as well as launching cover for the