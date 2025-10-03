Partners& opens South West hub

Partners& has opened an office in Bristol and recruited two protection advisors.

It will serve as the Top 100 Broker’s South West hub which is home to 30 staff in Bristol and more than 200 employees across the region.

Partners& claimed the move is in line with its growth strategy “aimed at bringing its distinctive proposition to key sectors of the economy, including digital, technology, life sciences, construction, natural resources and the creative industries”.

We’re excited to bring our class-leading proposition to Bristol. Too many businesses are underserved by their