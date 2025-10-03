Maxwell to succeed Graham when she retires as Airmic CEO next year

Airmic has named Diane Maxwell as its incoming CEO as it confirmed Julie Graham will step down in April next year.

Graham, pictured, will be retiring from Airmic after five years in the role, and five years as deputy CEO and technical director. She also served as chair of the Airmic board of directors.

The association listed her successes as including elevating the profile of the risk management profession and increasing the visibility of risk professionals at a board and strategic level.

It noted she also played an instrumental role in lobbying the government to introduce a captive-friendly regulatory regime