 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Maxwell to succeed Graham when she retires as Airmic CEO next year

Julia Graham, deputy CEO and technical director of Airmic
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Airmic has named Diane Maxwell as its incoming CEO as it confirmed Julie Graham will step down in April next year.

Graham, pictured, will be retiring from Airmic after five years in the role, and five years as deputy CEO and technical director. She also served as chair of the Airmic board of directors.

The association listed her successes as including elevating the profile of the risk management profession and increasing the visibility of risk professionals at a board and strategic level.

It noted she also played an instrumental role in lobbying the government to introduce a captive-friendly regulatory regime

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: