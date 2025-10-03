 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Willis stakes claim for parametric first with weather warning trigger

road
Dave Hoefler

Willis has staked a claim for a market first with the launch of a parametric policy which will payout in the UK and Ireland on a red weather warning rather than due to the event hitting.

The product, designed with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions which backs the policy, is activated automatically when a red weather warning is issued by the UK Met Office or Met Éireann, The Irish National Meteorological Service.

Willis summed up: “Simply put, ‘the forecast is the event’.”

The broker noted that traditional insurance policies typically respond to the physical damage impacts of weather events such as storms and floods but do not cover the cost of the pre-emptive action taken following

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: