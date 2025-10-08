Bspoke looks to the next level

New Bspoke CEO Ryan Gill targets becoming the leading niche and specialist MGA in the UK market as he highlights a pipeline of acquisitions, new products and investments in systems and platforms to hit the goal.

Gill, pictured, took on the role last month, succeeding Tim Smyth who switched to becoming deputy chair of the business.

NFP, an Aon company, purchased Bspoke Insurance Group in August, noting that the two firms will operate independently.

Later that month, Smyth told Insurance Age the deal will turbocharge and accelerate Bspoke’s growth.

The new CEO claimed he would bring continuity as well as fresh ideas to the role.

“I’ve got a good understanding of the business, the culture, what we’re all about