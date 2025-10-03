Bridge profits bounce back across the board

Bridge Insurance Brokers has reported operating profit more than tripled to £714,212 in the year ended 31 March 2025 compared to the year before.

Profit before tax rose by almost £570,000 to £1.05m in 2025 and the Manchester-headquartered business explained it was “supported by strong core business growth, despite trading conditions remaining challenging throughout 24/25”.

Profit-after tax at the Top 100 UK broker more than doubled to £757,758 having dropped to £347,997 the year prior.

In October 2024 Bridge opened an office in Malta, its first bricks and mortar presence outside of the UK.

