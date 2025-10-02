Dual seals five-year capacity deal led by Zurich

Howden-owned managing general agent Dual UK has signed a five-year capacity deal led by Zurich, along with Liberty and other A-rated capacity to support its new regional commercial combined product.

According to Dual, the offering will “fill a gap in the UK market” and comes with a flexible, modular policy structure, “robust” protection and technical expertise.

The product is aimed at the £10,000–£50,000 premium segment of businesses outside London.

Simon McGinn, CEO at Dual UK, said: “I’m particularly pleased