 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Dual seals five-year capacity deal led by Zurich

merger-jigsaw

Howden-owned managing general agent Dual UK has signed a five-year capacity deal led by Zurich, along with Liberty and other A-rated capacity to support its new regional commercial combined product.

According to Dual, the offering will “fill a gap in the UK market” and comes with a flexible, modular policy structure, “robust” protection and technical expertise.

The product is aimed at the £10,000–£50,000 premium segment of businesses outside London.

RelatedUris Group extends capacity deal with Zurich to £275m over five years Zurich targets £250m of GWP after extending relationship with MGA Iprism broadens capacity deal with Zurich 

Simon McGinn, CEO at Dual UK, said: “I’m particularly pleased

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

A red down and green up arrow side by side
PremFina reveals 2024 losses

PremFina trimmed operating losses in 2024 from £6.4m to £4.2m with the business having previously forecast reaching profitability by the end of June next year.

data strategy for AI
AI is not a free ticket – Clear’s Williams

Brokers must focus on doing the “hard yards” and work on operational excellence then think how artificial intelligence can help, according to Phil Williams group chief commercial officer and managing director of retail at Clear Group.

Money
Bexhill owner tops £120m in lending

Orchard Funding Group, owner of premium finance lender Bexhill UK, has posted a record lending total of £121.8m for the year ended 31 July 2025, with profit-after tax jumping to over £3m.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: