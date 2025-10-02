PremFina reveals 2024 losses

PremFina trimmed operating losses in 2024 from £6.4m to £4.2m with the business having previously forecast reaching profitability by the end of June next year.

Turnover at the insurance premium finance provider jumped 58% year on year to £29.38m.

The company, which works with Markerstudy Distribution and Ardonagh Advisory, reported in a filing at Companies House that new business wins and “strong underlying book growth and broker retention [meant] volumes grew by over 2.5x in 2024”.

The business made a £26.3m loss after tax after having posted a £19.2m deficit in 2023.

Headcount at PremFina rose by 27 people during the year to close at 126 staff.

Profitabi