AI is not a free ticket – Clear’s Williams

Brokers must focus on doing the “hard yards” and work on operational excellence then think how artificial intelligence can help, according to Phil Williams group chief commercial officer and managing director of retail at Clear Group.

At the Chartered Insurance Institute Shaping the Future of Insurance: Innovation and Impact event yesterday Williams added brokers need to hone in on the customer when implementing AI.

“What’s the value add?” he asked the audience. “And if you’re a small broker, if there are elements within your own brokerage, that you can gain some efficiencies by using really available tools, concentrate on those rather than thinking, I’ve got to change the world.”

I’m not saying the technology isn’t rapidly