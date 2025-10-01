 Skip to main content
Brunel launches specialist tech broker

Brunel Group has launched BrunelTech, a specialist broker for the technology industry.

The offering is being rolled out by Brunel PI Brokers which was itself launched in January 2024.

BrunelTech, led by Joe Newbury, is aiming to work across start-ups and established businesses specialising in high-growth, high-change tech firms, from AI and medtech to platforms, publishers and more.

The new broker’s product suite will include cover for cyber and data insurance; crime, theft and fraud; IP and idea protection; general liability; professional indemnity; and directors and officers

