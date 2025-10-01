Bexhill owner tops £120m in lending

Orchard Funding Group, owner of premium finance lender Bexhill UK, has posted a record lending total of £121.8m for the year ended 31 July 2025, with profit-after tax jumping to over £3m.

Lending was up 6.2% year-on-year as post-tax profit almost doubled.

The group, listed on London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market, has a long-standing relationship with Toyota.

Excluding the £12.2m of Toyota-related business, the growth in lending was even stronger – 8.1% – as it reached £109.5m.

The market dislocation and the ease of setting up an in-house premium finance facility with Bexhill has resulted in strong interest in our product from brokers.

“We continue to focus and