SSP enters operating profitability following sales growth and expense reduction

SSP has reported £5.05m in operating profit for the year ending 31 December 2024 putting it into the black from a £861,000 loss the year prior.

According to the results on Companies House, this was achieved primarily due to reduced administrative expenses following the £5.2m impairment of intangible fixed assets in the prior year.

To help it go from an operating loss to profit managing director of SSP Broker Martyn Mathews, pictured, told Insurance Age a new business strategy had been launched to streamline operations, improve customer value, and reallocate resources more effectively.

“Key to this was significant investment in