Gallagher leader Langley elected Lord Mayor of London
Dame Susan Langley, non-executive chair of Gallagher UK, has been elected as the 697th Lord Mayor of London, and will formally take office on 7 November.
Langley, pictured, becomes the third woman in the City of London Corporation’s history to hold the office – and the first to use the title, Lady Mayor.
She has been with Gallagher since 2015 and was elected Alderwoman of Aldgate in 2018. In 2023 Langley was awarded a Damehood in King Charles’s Birthday Honours list for services to both financial services and public service.
As Lady Mayor she will serve as a global ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services sector, working business
