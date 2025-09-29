TL Dallas turnover up 17% in 2024 with organic and acquisition growth

TL Dallas has posted a 17% rise in turnover to £15.24m in 2024, but investment costs trimmed the post-tax profit.

During the year, the Bradford-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker snapped up Marsh Commercial’s teams in Elgin, Inverness and Kirkwall, adding three offices and 48 staff to its existing business in the Highlands and Islands.

RelatedTop 100 UK Brokers 2024: Directory – £12.5m – £15m TL Dallas grows Scottish presence buying Marsh Commercial’s Highlands and Islands business Organic growth boosts TL Dallas to £13m turnover in 2023 TL Dallas appoints new HNW head from NFU Mutual

In a filing at Companies