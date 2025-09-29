Motor broker The Green Insurer closes

The Green Insurer has closed to new and renewing customers after launching in December 2023 claiming to be the UK’s first truly green car insurance broker.

The broker confirmed the closure has happened due to investment in the business coming to “an abrupt end” and being “unable to find a suitable new investor in time”.

As reported by sister title Post, a statement by The Green Insurer on its website detailed all existing customers have been transferred to Cornmarket Insurance Services.

RelatedThe Green Insurer launches on CDL’s Strata Steering through the personal lines capacity crunch

The business stated: “We are still committed to the idea of