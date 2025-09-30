Zurich invests in empathy training to deepen broker relationships

Zurich UK has invested in over 1,300 hours of relationship training for 155 regional underwriters to build deeper relationships with brokers, as head of retail David Nichols revealed this is “not your classic textbook classroom training”.

The full-day training programme, in collaboration with Be Human Partnerships, provided role-play scenarios with professional actors to bring to life differing personality types.

It began with diagnostics in each of the teams/regions in Zurich’s underwriting landscape, and the trainers observed what behaviours look like, the culture, and their go to in terms of communication.

“You do it at the regional level so that you can really get under the skin of how they [Zurich staff] behave as a team, what