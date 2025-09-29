HDI UK & Ireland appoints director of liability joining from Axa XL
HDI UK & Ireland has hired Tom Potter as director of liability.
He will lead HDI’s liability underwriting strategy, focusing on “delivering profitable growth and technical excellence”.
Potter, pictured, joins from Axa XL where he was global casualty underwriting manager for UK and Lloyd’s sitting in the global chief underwriting office. Over the past 15 years, he has held various underwriting roles across casualty, environmental, construction and property.
Tom will bring the fresh thinking, expertise and the drive that we need to succeed as we continue
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Allianz confirms motor trade staff consultation amid offshoring move
Allianz is holding a consultation process with staff as it changes its motor trade business with a new centre of excellence for underwriting in the UK alongside a team for non-complex renewals in Trivandrum, India, Insurance Age can reveal.
Broker Expo Countdown 2025: Arch’s Stuart Danskin
As we count down to Broker Expo next week, we caught up with Stuart Danskin, director of underwriting for the Arch Insurance UK regional division, who shares his top advice for brokers wanting to place specialist liability business and insights on Arch’s product clinic at the upcoming event.
Markerstudy reveals £300,000 bill for Hughes ‘bargain purchase’
Markerstudy only paid £300,000 for Northern Ireland broker Hughes Insurance Services, in a deal labelled ‘bargain purchase’ resulting in a £26.3m gain.
Howden opens West Sussex office
Howden has opened an office in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, following the appointment of Joe Clarke as branch director.
Taskforce to look at rising costs of motorsport that pose ‘serious challenge’ to future
The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has launched a new taskforce to provide clarity on motor sport insurance and the impact of its rising costs.
Research finds only 7% of UK properties correctly insured
RebuildCostASSESSMENT.com has reported only 7% of UK properties are insured accurately with 70% of properties underinsured and 23% overinsured.
People Moves: 22 – 26 September 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Xavier Laurent to succeed Georges De Macedo as Covéa boss
Xavier Laurent is to succeed Georges De Macedo as UK CEO of Covéa after a three-month handover, the insurer has confirmed.