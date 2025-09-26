 Skip to main content
Research finds only 7% of UK properties correctly insured

Property insurance
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

RebuildCostASSESSMENT.com has reported only 7% of UK properties are insured accurately with 70% of properties underinsured and 23% overinsured.

RebuildCostASSESSMENT.com listed the top 10 property types that are the most underinsured:Nursing homes/care homesHealth centres and surgeriesPublic houses, licensed premises, hotels,OfficesSchools/educationSports centres/recreation centresWarehousesPlaces of worship,Agricultural buildingsFactories and industrial

The firm, part of Ardonagh-owned RiskSTOP Group observed that while they figures remain a concern there has been some progress made in tackling underinsurance. Last year it reported UK

