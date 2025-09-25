QBE promotes Wilkinson to succeed Bickers in motor trade

QBE has promoted Hannah Wilkinson to underwriting manager of motor trade in the UK, effective 1 October.

The insurer explained she will provide the strategic direction for its motor trade portfolio.

Wilkinson, pictured, will continue to develop the customer proposition whilst building and maintaining strategic client and broker relationships.

Hannah has been a key member of our team for several years, particularly in her role as senior underwriter. I’m confident that she’ll be able to use her strong technical capabilities, passion and knowledge of the motor trade industry to lead the portfolio.

Based