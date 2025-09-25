 Skip to main content
Patons Insurance expands in motor trade with new team

Patons Insurance has created a dedicated team to focus on motor trade as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

The team of two agents and a manager are based in Manchester to service clients working in a variety of roles across the trade, including garages, body shops and MoT testing centres, vehicle sales, car washes and valeting, breakdown and recovery agents.

The expansion can cater for professionals who drive different vehicles each week, from customer cars to vehicles that have been bought to be sold on.

As a family business, we are proud of our reputation that we put people first and we will be

