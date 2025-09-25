Broker partners with GB Snowsport ahead of Winter Olympics

McGill and Partners has partnered with GB Snowsport, the national governing body for elite British snowsports ahead of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic games in February and March 2026.

The Top 100 Broker explained the goal of the collaboration is “to champion elite British Snowsport athletes by providing strategic support” as they prepare for the winter games taking place in Milan Cortina.

GB Snowsport manages and develops the programmes of world class British skiers and snowboarders across the 12 Olympic and Paralympic disciplines.

Whether it’s navigating complex risk or supporting elite and emerging athletes, the shared vision is to support resilience, foster innovation, and