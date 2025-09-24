 Skip to main content
Lucida posts reduced turnover in year before Moorhouse sale

Top 100 UK broker Lucida has reported a 14.6% fall in turnover to £40.67m, with a mixed picture on profitability across its divisions in 2024, the year before it struck the deal to sell Moorhouse.

The group’s preferred measure of profitability, consolidated Ebitdae, was down year-on-year from £7.3m to £3.94m.

The motor specialist broker bought bike experts Bennetts in 2021.

Bennetts achieved an increase in Ebitdae to £3.8m last year, from £3.5m in 2023, with the owner citing income per policy improvements coupled with lower overhead costs.

Right Choice Insurance Brokers

