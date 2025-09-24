Lucida posts reduced turnover in year before Moorhouse sale
Top 100 UK broker Lucida has reported a 14.6% fall in turnover to £40.67m, with a mixed picture on profitability across its divisions in 2024, the year before it struck the deal to sell Moorhouse.
The group’s preferred measure of profitability, consolidated Ebitdae, was down year-on-year from £7.3m to £3.94m.
The motor specialist broker bought bike experts Bennetts in 2021.RelatedLucida keeps turnover stable in 2023 but Ebitdae dips Right Choice to buy Bennetts Atec buys Moorhouse from Lucida
Bennetts achieved an increase in Ebitdae to £3.8m last year, from £3.5m in 2023, with the owner citing income per policy improvements coupled with lower overhead costs.
Right Choice Insurance Brokers
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Ecclesiastical boosts UK and Ireland GWP in half-year with ‘strong’ underwriting profit
Ecclesiastical grew gross written premiums in the UK and Ireland by 6.9% in the first half of the year to £227.2m, as it kept the combined operating ratio below 90%.
DCL launches next phase of broker portal
Direct Commercial has enhanced its broker portal, claiming the update gives brokers faster control, increased efficiency, sharper insight and less admin.
MGA rolls out product to tackle rise in pothole claims
Incorporated Insurance Group (IIGL), part of Avid Insurance, the specialist managing general agent, has secured new capacity as it targets groundworkers.
Zurich pushes regional campaign for mid-market offering
Zurich has launched a regional campaign highlighting the insurers mid-market offering with 140 billboards on show in areas where key brokers operate, along with 50 billboards in London.
FCA claims it is already overseeing changes following Which? super-complaint
The Financial Conduct Authority has highlighted it has already identified issues that need to be fixed in the home and travel insurance market and is focused on making sure the changes required are made following Which? filing a super-complaint.
TMK launches enhanced cyber risk product suite
Tokio Marine Kiln has enhanced its Cyber Ctrl product suite with new products and wordings, including Professional Ctrl for technology, media and errors and omissions.
BP Marsh invests in PI broker and MGA start-up
BP Marsh & Partners has invested £2m in Salus Capital Partners, taking a 35% stake in the start-up insurance group specialising in professional indemnity.
Fairer Finance urges FCA to go ‘back to the drawing board’ after Which? super-complaint
Independent consumer group Fairer Finance has welcome Which?’s super-complaint issued to the Financial Conduct Authority today targeting the ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets.