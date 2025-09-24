Ecclesiastical boosts UK and Ireland GWP in half-year with ‘strong’ underwriting profit

Ecclesiastical grew gross written premiums in the UK and Ireland by 6.9% in the first half of the year to £227.2m, as it kept the combined operating ratio below 90%.

The insurer stated the GWP hike was primarily driven by strong retention and “some large new business wins”.

This April it opened an office in Glasgow after it saw a surge in new business in Scotland.

Underwriting profit dropped from £18.05m in the first half of 2024 to £16.65m this year.

According to the provider this was due to the impact of Storm Darragh and Storm Eowyn as it noted the start of 2024 had benefited from “unusually benign weather claims and large losses”.

Ecclesiastical has achieved