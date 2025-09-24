 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

DCL launches next phase of broker portal

Joe Hantson of DCL
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Direct Commercial has enhanced its broker portal, claiming the update gives brokers faster control, increased efficiency, sharper insight and less admin.

Brokers can now self-service MTAs, and can add or remove vehicles and drivers directly in the portal. Brokers will receive instant documentation and DCL explained it removes email chains and manual processing.

On the portal Premium Advice Notes and certificates for as-and-when policies are auto generated for each change and made available. It added while historical documents are not shown, all current items and any future adjustments will be logged and retrievable from the point of first use.

The

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: