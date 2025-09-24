DCL launches next phase of broker portal

Direct Commercial has enhanced its broker portal, claiming the update gives brokers faster control, increased efficiency, sharper insight and less admin.

Brokers can now self-service MTAs, and can add or remove vehicles and drivers directly in the portal. Brokers will receive instant documentation and DCL explained it removes email chains and manual processing.

On the portal Premium Advice Notes and certificates for as-and-when policies are auto generated for each change and made available. It added while historical documents are not shown, all current items and any future adjustments will be logged and retrievable from the point of first use.

