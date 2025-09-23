TMK launches enhanced cyber risk product suite

Tokio Marine Kiln has enhanced its Cyber Ctrl product suite with new products and wordings, including Professional Ctrl for technology, media and errors and omissions.

The launch has also added enhancements to TMK’s flagship cyber product.

TMK listed enhancements to the offering include:Comprehensive business interruption language covering gross earnings loss and extra expense for own-network interruptions as well as IT and non-IT provider interruptions from security breaches, system failures and voluntary shutdown as standard. There is no cap on extra expenses to get businesses up and running. TMK also offers a flat indemnity period without caveats.Crime