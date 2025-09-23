BP Marsh invests in PI broker and MGA start-up

BP Marsh & Partners has invested £2m in Salus Capital Partners, taking a 35% stake in the start-up insurance group specialising in professional indemnity.

Bristol-based Salus consists of two parts. PI broker Forte Professions is targeting architects, engineers, construction, surveyors, accountants and insurance brokers.

Scribe MGA has been set up to specialise in PI for SMEs with an initial focus on construction, surveyors and accountancy.

Founders

Salus’ founders have nearly 100 years of broking and underwriting experience in the PI market between them.

We believe Salus is an excellent fit for our diversified investment portfolio of insurance