Edinburgh regional review: Brokers push forward despite lack of physical insurer presence

Despite zero insurer presence in Edinburgh, brokers are still optimistic for the Scottish capital city as recruitment and a tougher economic climate are cited as the main the challenges.

Outside of London, Edinburgh is the largest financial centre and is the sixth largest economy in the UK.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics in April this year has shown Edinburgh had a higher GDP per head of population than London for the first time since records began.

Ewan McDonald, CEO in the North and Scotland at Partners& explained there are still a lot of financial service institutions in Edinburgh. Along with general insurance the broker’s offering includes placing