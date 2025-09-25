 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Edinburgh regional review: Brokers push forward despite lack of physical insurer presence

Edinburgh
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

Despite zero insurer presence in Edinburgh, brokers are still optimistic for the Scottish capital city as recruitment and a tougher economic climate are cited as the main the challenges.

Outside of London, Edinburgh is the largest financial centre and is the sixth largest economy in the UK.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics in April this year has shown Edinburgh had a higher GDP per head of population than London for the first time since records began. 

Ewan McDonald, CEO in the North and Scotland at Partners& explained there are still a lot of financial service institutions in Edinburgh. Along with general insurance the broker’s offering includes placing

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: