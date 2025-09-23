Fairer Finance urges FCA to go ‘back to the drawing board’ after Which? super-complaint

Independent consumer group Fairer Finance has welcome Which?’s super-complaint issued to the Financial Conduct Authority today targeting the ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets.

Which? launched the super-complaint, with evidence covering poor claims-handling, inappropriate sales processes, and a lack of application and enforcement of FCA rules and other relevant law, as it warned “serious failings … have been tolerated for too long”.

James Daley, pictured, managing director of Fairer Finance, said he hoped the FCA will “take this as an opportunity to go back to the drawing board” and analysed that products and services were being hollowed out.

The insurance market too