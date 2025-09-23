Which? hits FCA with super-complaint over ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets

Which? has submitted a super-complaint to Financial Conduct Authority over market failings in home and travel insurance.

The step marks a serious escalation by the consumer champions which last issued a super-complaint in 2016, in that instance targeting the banking industry.

Two years later, Citizens Advice targeted insurance for ripping off loyal customers in a separate super-complaint (see box).

What is a super-complaint?

A super-complaint is a complaint submitted by a consumer body on behalf of large numbers of customers – where it believes that their interests are being significantly harmed by practices in a