Peach grows with Roots in capacity deal

Niche commercial insurer Peach has partnered with Roots Contractor Insurance to provide the capacity for its range of contractor business insurance.

RCI is a trading style of SME-focused Roots Insurance Brokers which was established in 2020. Part of financial services Vestura Group businesses, RCI currently has over 5,000 policyholders buying via its online system.

Pete Willcocks, co-founder and director of Vestura, explained that since the launch five years ago the original capacity provider changed its appetite and was no longer able to meet the firm’s underwriting requirements.

It has been hugely rewarding to be able to support RCI in its