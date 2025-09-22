Allianz uncovers £93m in fraud in first half of 2025

Allianz UK detected over 15,800 insurance frauds across personal, commercial and specialty lines worth £92.6m in the first six months of 2025.

The level of fraud detection was up 34% from the same period last year.

The insurer explained it uses an array of techniques to detect fraudsters. It claimed it has invested and focused on proactive approaches and machine learning models.

Allianz uses voice analytics tools to detect fraud and also to accelerate the processing of genuine customer claims. In addition, it has increased collaboration with broker partners to identify and prevent fraud.

Insurance fraud is a serious threat to trust