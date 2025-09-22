 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz uncovers £93m in fraud in first half of 2025

surveillance
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Allianz UK detected over 15,800 insurance frauds across personal, commercial and specialty lines worth £92.6m in the first six months of 2025.

The level of fraud detection was up 34% from the same period last year.

The insurer explained it uses an array of techniques to detect fraudsters. It claimed it has invested and focused on proactive approaches and machine learning models.

Allianz uses voice analytics tools to detect fraud and also to accelerate the processing of genuine customer claims. In addition, it has increased collaboration with broker partners to identify and prevent fraud.

Insurance fraud is a serious threat to trust

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Caroline Pullich TL Dallas
TL Dallas appoints new HNW head from NFU Mutual

TL Dallas has appointed Caroline Pullich as group head of private clients, with the aim of strengthening its delivery of bespoke insurance and wealth protection services to high-net-worth individuals and families.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: