MGAA opens for applications to Next Gen Mentoring Scheme

The Managing General Agents’ Association has opened for registrations for the third cohort of its Next Gen Mentoring Scheme.

Candidates from member firms have until the end of the month to sign up with the scheme set to start in November, when mentees have been paired with their mentors.

Scheme aimsTo support personal and professional development for future leaders.To address the perception of talent being lost from the industry over the next five years.To build long-term, mutually beneficial connections through mentoring and networking.To increase the visibility and impact of the Next Gen Committee within the MGAA.

The