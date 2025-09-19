SRG has “firepower” and appetite for UK deals

Increasingly international broker Specialist Risk Group will continue to buy in the UK, and has the firepower to strike deals, its leaders have told Insurance Age.

The firm has snapped up three UK brokers – Manchester-based Champion Insurance Group, City Quarter Brokers in London and Swansea-headquartered Brentacre Insurance – so far this year adding to the five reported on by Insurance Age last year. Its managing general agent arm, MX Underwriting, also made four purchases in 2024.

In 2024, SRG was itself bought by private equity house Warburg Pincus and Singapore-headquartered investor Temasek in a deal that valued the business at over £1bn.

“Our new