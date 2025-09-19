People Moves: 15 – 19 September 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Lycetts, The Texel Group, Sompo and Bupa.

Lycetts reveals series of senior promotions

Lycetts has appointed Simon Aitken head of office for general insurance in Newcastle while Cristina Ion takes on the role of head of office in Edinburgh.

Both report to regional director for the North, William Barne.

They are joined by Dorothy Pigg, chair of the commercial leadership group, and Toby Heathcoat Amory, chair of the household and private client leadership group, who together bring more than