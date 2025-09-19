 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

People Moves: 15 – 19 September 2025

people and processes
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Lycetts, The Texel Group, Sompo and Bupa.

Lycetts reveals series of senior promotions

Lycetts has appointed Simon Aitken head of office for general insurance in Newcastle while Cristina Ion takes on the role of head of office in Edinburgh.

Both report to regional director for the North, William Barne.

They are joined by Dorothy Pigg, chair of the commercial leadership group, and Toby Heathcoat Amory, chair of the household and private client leadership group, who together bring more than

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Caroline Pullich TL Dallas
TL Dallas appoints new HNW head from NFU Mutual

TL Dallas has appointed Caroline Pullich as group head of private clients, with the aim of strengthening its delivery of bespoke insurance and wealth protection services to high-net-worth individuals and families.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: