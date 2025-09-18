KPMG joins up as Biba associate

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed KPMG as an associate.

Biba has had an expanding cohort of associates and affiliates over the years. In September 2024 it announced the Managing General Agents’ Association had become an affiliate in a move the pair flagged as formalising their working relationship. Earlier that year, McLarens loss adjusters joined as an associate.

According to Biba’s website it now has 38 associates and affiliates, as well as those spanning software houses, technology companies and law firms.

The broker trade body has also grown its