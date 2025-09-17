Uris Group extends capacity deal with Zurich to £275m over five years

Specialist personal lines managing general agent Uris Group has struck a £275m five-year capacity deal with long-standing partner Zurich, as it targets growth in its property insurance portfolio, trading as Midas.

The new agreement, effective from 1 October, will provide capacity to underwrite up to £55m in premiums annually, giving the total of more than £0.25bn over the course of the agreement.

Midas manages a portfolio of non-standard products covering motor and predominantly property. It also has Axa, Aviva and TMK on its panel.

The MGA mainly focuses on non-standard household insurance in its property portfolio. This includes cover for risks such as non-standard construction, unoccupied or let