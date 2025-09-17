 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Gill named Bspoke CEO as Smyth switches to deputy chair

Ryan Gill, CEO of Bspoke Group

Bspoke Group, recently bought by NFP, has promoted Ryan Gill to CEO succeeding Tim Smyth who is becoming deputy chair as it also unveiled a new retail division.

Gill, pictured, steps up from being chief commercial officer, a post he has held for nearly three years having been with the firm in its various iterations for well over a decade.

Smyth has likewise been a longstanding presence with the Leeds-headquartered collection of multi-class niche and specialist managing general agents. According to the business in his new job Smyth will focus on the group’s strategic direction and the long-term opportunities presented by joining NFP.

Owner

NFP snapped up

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: