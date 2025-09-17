Gill named Bspoke CEO as Smyth switches to deputy chair

Bspoke Group, recently bought by NFP, has promoted Ryan Gill to CEO succeeding Tim Smyth who is becoming deputy chair as it also unveiled a new retail division.

Gill, pictured, steps up from being chief commercial officer, a post he has held for nearly three years having been with the firm in its various iterations for well over a decade.

Smyth has likewise been a longstanding presence with the Leeds-headquartered collection of multi-class niche and specialist managing general agents. According to the business in his new job Smyth will focus on the group’s strategic direction and the long-term opportunities presented by joining NFP.

Owner

NFP snapped up