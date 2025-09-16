One Call profits up but turnover down in 2024

Doncaster-headquartered One Call Insurance Services grew pre-tax profit by 2.2% in 2024 to £22.51m, despite turnover falling.

The Top 100 UK Broker’s turnover dropped 9% year-on-year to £59.26m.

The 2023 results were hit by a bill of £8.48m for interest on overdue tax relating to “the recognition of a historic tax settlement” and an extra £10.35m tax payment adjusting “in respect of previous periods”.

These impacted the 2023 bottom line, trimming profit after tax to £6.45m.

The factors did not repeat in