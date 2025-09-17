Car insurance costs drop again – Confused/WTW

The average cost of comprehensive car insurance in the UK has dropped by £136 (16%) over the past 12 months to £735, according to the latest data from Confused/WTW.

The Car Insurance Price Index previously pegged the level at £757 in May.

The latest reduction of 3% for the three months to August means prices remain at their lowest level for over two years having decreased for seven consecutive quarters.

They are down by £260 (26%) since prices peaked during the period at £995 in December 2023.

Regional

The data is generated by analysing more than six million quotes.

Car insurance prices have been dropping consistently for some time – but prices are still 25%