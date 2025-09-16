 Skip to main content
Dive In ‘Belonging Builds Tomorrow’ Festival opens

Dive In, a festival for talent and culture designed to support the development of inclusive workplace cultures, has opened providing over 90 hybrid events from 16-18 September with translations available in over 60 languages.

The world’s largest festival for culture and talent in the insurance industry revealed it had seen a surge in registrations for this year’s iteration which it flagged showed the sector’s strong commitment to belonging as a driver of innovation and collaboration.

The 2025 speaker line-up includes news presenter Maryam Moshiri, Welsh former international rugby player Sam Warburton, inclusion and accessibility specialist and broadcaster Dr Shani Dhanda, and TV personality and ‘Chaser’ Shaun Wallace

