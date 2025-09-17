Allianz mid-market boss Graham Stait’s ‘challenge us’ message to brokers

One year into the role of mid-market leader at Allianz, Graham Stait tells Insurance Age about growing the offering and his keenness for brokers to challenge the firm as it seeks to be “the easiest insurer to do business with”.

Stait, pictured, acknowledges he is being provocative when he urges brokers to “come and challenge us”.

He explains: “We want to be the easiest insurer to do business with … show me where we’re not. Challenge us and help us in our journey to become that.”

Stait, who took on the post on an interim basis in August 2024 when Dave Carey left, was appointed permanently as director of UK markets in July.

He sets out being “very comfortable” with the brand and proposition – “technically very competent