 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz mid-market boss Graham Stait’s ‘challenge us’ message to brokers

Graham Stait

One year into the role of mid-market leader at Allianz, Graham Stait tells Insurance Age about growing the offering and his keenness for brokers to challenge the firm as it seeks to be “the easiest insurer to do business with”.

Stait, pictured, acknowledges he is being provocative when he urges brokers to “come and challenge us”.

He explains: “We want to be the easiest insurer to do business with … show me where we’re not. Challenge us and help us in our journey to become that.”

Stait, who took on the post on an interim basis in August 2024 when Dave Carey left, was appointed permanently as director of UK markets in July.

He sets out being “very comfortable” with the brand and proposition – “technically very competent

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: