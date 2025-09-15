Further fall in home premiums in August

The latest General Insurance Price Index from Pearson Ham Group has shown the average top-five premiums for home insurance fell in August 2025, extending the downward run seen through the year.

Combined buildings and contents premiums fell by 2% versus July, taking them to 11.7% below the level of a year ago.

Looking at just the progress in 2025 the drop has been 9.9%.

The firm assessed the median top-five home premium at £196 in August, the first time it has dropped below £200 in 18 months.

The rate of the latest monthly decline differed across the UK. The West Midlands had the steepest reduction at 2.5%, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber at 2.4% and the North West at 2.3%.

DownRelated