Acorn recruits four more apprentices in record year

Kelly Magee, head of learning and development at Acorn Group, has highlighted apprenticeships bring in a more diverse workforce as the business adds four more taking its total to 24 in a record year.

Last year the insurance provider added 17 to the programme.

Telematics

Adding young people into the telematics team for young drivers is “really valuable” for Acorn, Kelly Magee said.

“These are either going to be young drivers probably at some point, and/or their friends are young drivers, so they sit within that demographic.”

Magee continued: “Their way of thinking can help how we shape things like the service we provide, and the education we can give to young drivers on the telephones, which is