MGA Arrow targets tech E&O with Bridgehaven deal
Arrow Risk Management has launched its tech E&O underwriting practice teaming up with Bridgehaven Specialty UK for capacity.
The managing general agent’s offering will be led by Graeme King.
According to the MGA, King has underwritten the class for more than fourteen years, following ten years as a technology and intellectual property lawyer. Most recently, he was managing director of the cyber specialty team at Volante Global.
We look forward to working with Graeme to build-out the portfolio in the UK and internationally.
The firm detailed it will focus on providing combined tech E&O/cyber cover to organisations
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Broker hits double figures with Cornwall branch opening
Brunel Insurance Brokers has opened its 10th UK office, located in Hayle, Cornwall.
Acorn recruits four more apprentices in record year
Kelly Magee, head of learning and development at Acorn Group, has highlighted apprenticeships bring in a more diverse workforce as the business adds four more taking its total to 24 in a record year.
Further fall in home premiums in August
The latest General Insurance Price Index from Pearson Ham Group has shown the average top-five premiums for home insurance fell in August 2025, extending the downward run seen through the year.
Meet the MGA: AUK MGA
AUK managing director Nigel Palmer gives Insurance Age the lowdown on the MGA’s exclusive, broker-led proposition that he asserts will help it achieve £250m GWP in the next three years based on its current growth rate.
Quoting insurtech launches courier van solution
Quoteswoop, a provider of insurance quoting technology, has launched Courier Van which enables brokers to enter risk details once and send them to up to eight courier van markets simultaneously.
Is the FCA better the devil you know over self-regulation?
A self-regulated insurance industry could lead to a lack of consumer trust, brokers have told Insurance Age, as they called for a reduction in compliance costs and improving the efficiency of the Financial Conduct Authority instead.
People Moves: 8 – 12 September 2025
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
JMG scores second deals hat-trick of 2025
JMG Group has bought Allsop Commercial Services in Gainsborough, Sussex-based Highhouse Insurance Services and Insursec Risk Management in Essex.