MGA Arrow targets tech E&O with Bridgehaven deal

Arrow Risk Management has launched its tech E&O underwriting practice teaming up with Bridgehaven Specialty UK for capacity.

The managing general agent’s offering will be led by Graeme King.

According to the MGA, King has underwritten the class for more than fourteen years, following ten years as a technology and intellectual property lawyer. Most recently, he was managing director of the cyber specialty team at Volante Global.

We look forward to working with Graeme to build-out the portfolio in the UK and internationally.

The firm detailed it will focus on providing combined tech E&O/cyber cover to organisations