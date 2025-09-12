Quoting insurtech launches courier van solution

Quoteswoop, a provider of insurance quoting technology, has launched Courier Van which enables brokers to enter risk details once and send them to up to eight courier van markets simultaneously.

With the insurtech’s solution, it listed brokers can also receive real-time quotes directly back from Quoteswoop’s dashboard and compare pricing and cover across the integrated insurers.

It added the feature “provides faster, more competitive options to clients while minimising administrative overhead”.

The solution has been designed specifically for brokers specialising in courier van insurance.

Saving time

Matt Glenn, founder and director of Quoteswoop, claimed the courier van solution is a “game