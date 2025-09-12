 Skip to main content
Quoting insurtech launches courier van solution

Vans
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Quoteswoop, a provider of insurance quoting technology, has launched Courier Van which enables brokers to enter risk details once and send them to up to eight courier van markets simultaneously.

With the insurtech’s solution, it listed brokers can also receive real-time quotes directly back from Quoteswoop’s dashboard and compare pricing and cover across the integrated insurers.

It added the feature “provides faster, more competitive options to clients while minimising administrative overhead”.

The solution has been designed specifically for brokers specialising in courier van insurance.

Saving time

Matt Glenn, founder and director of Quoteswoop, claimed the courier van solution is a “game

More on Insight

Nigel Palmer
Meet the MGA: AUK MGA

AUK managing director Nigel Palmer gives Insurance Age the lowdown on the MGA’s exclusive, broker-led proposition that he asserts will help it achieve £250m GWP in the next three years based on its current growth rate.

data strategy for AI
Allianz unveils AI tool BRIAN

Allianz UK has detailed the introduction of an AI tool – named BRIAN – which it claimed is transforming the way underwriters respond to customer enquiries, helping source information from documents to deliver enhanced speed and confidence in decision-making processes.

