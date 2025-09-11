JMG scores second deals hat-trick of 2025

JMG Group has bought Allsop Commercial Services in Gainsborough, Sussex-based Highhouse Insurance Services and Insursec Risk Management in Essex.

It is the second hat-trick of the year from the Leeds-headquartered broker, having started its 2025 buying with a trio of acquisitions.

The latest spree has boosted the business to the top of Insurance Age’s broker M&A chart. JMG was also the busiest consolidator last year with 16 buys.

Specialisms

Allsop Commercial Services, founded in Scunthorpe in 1991 and now run from its Gainsborough office, specialises in commercial insurance across sectors including construction, financial services, farming