Allianz unveils AI tool BRIAN

Allianz UK has detailed the introduction of an AI tool – named BRIAN – which it claimed is transforming the way underwriters respond to customer enquiries, helping source information from documents to deliver enhanced speed and confidence in decision-making processes.

At the start of the year, UK CEO Colm Holmes promised the insurer would invest north of £200m in technology in 2025, having spent a similar amount in 2024.

The investments in data, technology and the digital customer journey were designed “to ensure we can deliver better, faster and improved service to brokers”, he said at the time.

In August, Holmes updated: “Our business master platform, our commercial workbench and underwriting solutions [has] started in earnest, and the rest of this year and