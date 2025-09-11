 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz unveils AI tool BRIAN

data strategy for AI

Allianz UK has detailed the introduction of an AI tool – named BRIAN – which it claimed is transforming the way underwriters respond to customer enquiries, helping source information from documents to deliver enhanced speed and confidence in decision-making processes.

At the start of the year, UK CEO Colm Holmes promised the insurer would invest north of £200m in technology in 2025, having spent a similar amount in 2024.

The investments in data, technology and the digital customer journey were designed “to ensure we can deliver better, faster and improved service to brokers”, he said at the time.

In August, Holmes updated: “Our business master platform, our commercial workbench and underwriting solutions [has] started in earnest, and the rest of this year and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: